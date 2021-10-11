Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Congress Park Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 308.0% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.33. 1,062,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,953,838. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $452.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.