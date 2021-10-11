Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANCUF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

