Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes' Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the ongoing year and beyond. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. It plans to launch Lybalvi in the fourth quarter of 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Nemvaleukin alfa has received fast track and orphan drug designations from the FDA to treat mucosal melanoma. Other pipeline candidates are also progressing well. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Alkermes' share have outperformed the industry year to date. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alkermes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Alkermes by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

