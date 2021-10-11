Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 13,662 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,472,666 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

