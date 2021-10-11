Alliance Wealth Management Group Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,182,000 after buying an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.37. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

