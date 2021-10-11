Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 114 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 81,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 245,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,721,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,075,000 after purchasing an additional 41,303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.12. 64,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

