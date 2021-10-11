Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,368,000 after acquiring an additional 671,104 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.