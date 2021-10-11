Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $203.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

