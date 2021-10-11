Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of AMR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. 16,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,877. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $10,997,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $8,630,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

