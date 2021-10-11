Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average is $128.87. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

