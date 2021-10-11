Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 65,238 Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,833,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,655,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $17.87. 19,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

