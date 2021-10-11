Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. MakeMyTrip comprises 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,315,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $19,525,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 435,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,207 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $32.18. 10,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,576. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

