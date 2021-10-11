Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Cambium Networks makes up 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

