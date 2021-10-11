Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 85.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of PI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,093. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $555,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

