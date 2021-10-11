Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $559,064.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,801.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,804.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,555.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,489.45 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

