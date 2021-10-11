Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,807.99. 16,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,514.62 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,804.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,559.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

