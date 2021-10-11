AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,731 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,933,000 after acquiring an additional 215,329 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $135.56 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.18.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

