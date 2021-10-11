AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

