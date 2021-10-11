AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $228.55 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $34,113,279. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.