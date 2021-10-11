AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 970,154 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Univar Solutions by 28.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,664,000 after purchasing an additional 891,042 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 828,442 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

