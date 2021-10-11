AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,400 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in APi Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in APi Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,271,000 after buying an additional 1,149,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in APi Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after buying an additional 847,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APG opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

