AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LivePerson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LivePerson by 8,723.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 158,158 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 40,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $59.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

