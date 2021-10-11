Alpine Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 11th (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Alpine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:REVEU) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 11th. Alpine Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:REVEU opened at $10.18 on Monday. Alpine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

