Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post $122.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. Alteryx reported sales of $129.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $525.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.46 million to $527.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $613.83 million, with estimates ranging from $564.40 million to $637.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,150. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 6.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $22,947,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alteryx by 126.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alteryx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. 246,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

