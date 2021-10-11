Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $226.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 37.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

