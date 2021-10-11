Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $16.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,271.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,357.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3,369.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

