Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.