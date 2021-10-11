American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

NYSE ACC opened at $50.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 715.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

