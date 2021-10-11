American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.86 Million

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report sales of $502.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.05 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $543.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $96,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 157,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

