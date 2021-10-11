American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.88 Million

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report sales of $336.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $341.80 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $310.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

