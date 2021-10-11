Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Americold Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -108.19, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.