Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 62,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.