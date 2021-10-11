Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.
JBGS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,710. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.