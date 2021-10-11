Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBGS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,710. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.