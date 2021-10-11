Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 51,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,739. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

