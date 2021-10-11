Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Federal Signal by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Federal Signal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Federal Signal by 106,781.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 4,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

