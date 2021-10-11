Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce $80.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $335.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 48,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,424. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

