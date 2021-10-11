Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRTN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.24 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

