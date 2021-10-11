Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Perficient posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $120.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16. Perficient has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,023 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.