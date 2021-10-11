Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) in the last few weeks:

10/5/2021 – Bluegreen Vacations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

9/29/2021 – Bluegreen Vacations is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Bluegreen Vacations is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Bluegreen Vacations is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,310. The stock has a market cap of $559.66 million, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 93,222 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

