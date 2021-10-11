Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price at $226.63

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.63.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CDNAF traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.82. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $175.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.11.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

