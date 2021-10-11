Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ESPR opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.