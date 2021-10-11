Analysts Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Target Price at $21.86

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 204.0% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 20.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.