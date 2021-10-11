Analysts Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Price Target at C$1.88

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$519.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

