Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $86.50

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.