ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lifted by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 4.6% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of ANSYS worth $36,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.62. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.61 and its 200 day moving average is $352.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

