Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.21

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 14113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

