AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APP. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.54.

NYSE APP opened at $86.34 on Thursday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,523,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

