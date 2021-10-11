APR Coin (APR) Price Up 2% This Week

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $22,347.34 and approximately $15.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083740 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,896,399 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

