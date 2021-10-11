Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $165.12 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

