Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.77. 2,108,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,111. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $208,000.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

